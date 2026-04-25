Paytm Payments Bank holds over ₹800cr, half frozen rest unclaimed

Paytm Payments Bank license cancelation delayed

Paytm Payments Bank had a massive customer base (35 crore accounts) but only around 10 crore were actively used before things went south.

The RBI planned to cancel its license by March 2025, but that's now delayed due to ongoing legal and regulatory steps.

Meanwhile, customers have more time to move their money out, but Paytm hasn't tried for a new payments license yet.

The wallet service also remains under the bank for now and hasn't shifted back to Paytm's parent company.