Paytm, PB Fintech, Groww adopt AI to modernize wealth management
Business
Paytm, PB Fintech, and Groww are shaking up their usual game by diving into artificial intelligence.
They're using AI to make wealth management smarter, improve how they help customers, and run things more smoothly, basically moving beyond what they've always done.
Paytm PB Fintech Groww report gains
Paytm saw a 22% revenue boost to ₹8,437 crore this year and hit its first annual profit at ₹552 crore. It is using AI for fraud checks and merchant insights.
PB Fintech's revenue jumped 33% to ₹7,166.4 crore. It leaned on AI for customer advice and claims analysis.
Groww's net profit climbed 14% to ₹2,083 crore. All three say investing in AI is now central to their future plans.