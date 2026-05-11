Paytm, PB Fintech, Groww adopt AI to modernize wealth management

Paytm PB Fintech Groww report gains

Paytm saw a 22% revenue boost to ₹8,437 crore this year and hit its first annual profit at ₹552 crore. It is using AI for fraud checks and merchant insights.

PB Fintech's revenue jumped 33% to ₹7,166.4 crore. It leaned on AI for customer advice and claims analysis.

Groww's net profit climbed 14% to ₹2,083 crore. All three say investing in AI is now central to their future plans.