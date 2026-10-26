Paytm posts 976% profit jump to ₹226cr in Q2 FY27
Business
Paytm just posted a massive 976% jump in profit for Q2 FY27, raking in ₹226 crore compared to only ₹21 crore last year.
It's a huge leap that really highlights how strong Paytm's position is in the digital payments space right now.
Paytm revenue rises 28% to ₹2,648cr
Revenue from operations also grew by 28%, reaching ₹2,648 crore, another sign of Paytm's steady growth and expanding reach.
While profits soared compared to last year, the increase from the previous quarter was just 3%, showing that while things are moving up, it's not always at breakneck speed.