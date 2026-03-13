Paytm to resume physical gold delivery for digital gold buyers

Digital gold purchases hit record high in January

Interest in digital gold is booming: January 2026 saw ₹3,926 crore worth of purchases with 219 million UPI transactions, four times higher than last year.

With Paytm's service, you can buy digital gold starting at just Re. 1 and later redeem it as certified coins or bars (minimums often around 1gm, though exact limits vary by provider) or even opt for quick cash at live rates.