Paytm to resume physical gold delivery for digital gold buyers
Paytm is set to restart physical gold delivery for its digital gold buyers across more than 12,000 PIN codes in India from mid-April 2026.
The service was paused last August for tech upgrades, but it's coming back just in time for Akhaya Tritiya.
Digital gold purchases hit record high in January
Interest in digital gold is booming: January 2026 saw ₹3,926 crore worth of purchases with 219 million UPI transactions, four times higher than last year.
With Paytm's service, you can buy digital gold starting at just Re. 1 and later redeem it as certified coins or bars (minimums often around 1gm, though exact limits vary by provider) or even opt for quick cash at live rates.
Gold is currently backed by physical gold held in vaults
Digital gold holdings are backed by physical 24-karat gold held in secure vaults and subject to independent audits; Paytm's digital gold is tokenised through partner MMTC-PAMP.
The relaunch aims to make getting your hands on actual gold smoother and faster, meeting growing demand for convenience and the option of tangible redemption among investors.