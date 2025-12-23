Why Paytm is setting up subsidiaries in Indonesia and Luxembourg

Paytm 's parent company, One 97 Communications Ltd, has announced plans to expand its global footprint. The firm's wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies (PCTL), will be setting up two new subsidiaries in Indonesia and Luxembourg. The move is part of Paytm's strategy to enter the payments and financial services sectors in these countries.

Investment details Paytm to invest ₹25cr in each subsidiary PCTL has announced plans to invest up to ₹25 crore in each of the two new subsidiaries. The investment will be made at face value and can be done in one or more tranches. Notably, no government or regulatory approvals are required for setting up these entities, according to a recent regulatory filing by Paytm.

Strategic investment Abbar Global SPV to invest in Paytm's UAE unit Separately, Paytm Arab Payments L.L.C. (PAPL), a subsidiary of PCTL, has approved a strategic investment by Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings Ltd (AGOHL). The move is subject to required approvals and conditions. As part of the deal, PAPL will issue and allot 76,862 equity shares with a face value of AED 100 each to AGOHL. This will give AGOHL a 49% stake in PAPL's post-issue paid-up share capital.