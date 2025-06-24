Paytm now shows combined UPI account balances in one place
What's the story
Paytm has launched a new feature that allows users to view the total balance of all their UPI-linked bank accounts in one place. The tool aims to simplify money management by eliminating the need to check individual account balances separately. The feature is available for all Paytm users who have linked their bank accounts for UPI payments.
User guide
How to check total balance across linked bank accounts?
To use this feature, users have to open the Paytm app and head over to the 'Balance & History' section. They then link their UPI-enabled bank accounts if not already done. By tapping on each linked account and entering their UPI PIN, they can check the balance. The app automatically shows the total balance of all linked accounts at the top of the screen.
Feature enhancements
Paytm's recent updates and international UPI support
The new feature comes after a series of updates from Paytm to enhance user experience. These include options to hide certain payments, home screen widgets for quick transfers, personalized UPI IDs, and downloadable UPI statements. Notably, Paytm also supports UPI payments in select international markets such as the UAE, Singapore, and France.