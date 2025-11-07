Paytm's new gold coins program turns spending into digital gold
Paytm just rolled out its Gold Coins program, where you earn loyalty points—aka gold coins—on every transaction.
These coins can be swapped for 99.99% pure digital gold, safely stored with MMTC-PAMP.
It's a new way to build wealth just by using Paytm for your daily expenses.
How to earn and redeem gold coins
You get 1 gold coin for every ₹100 spent on Paytm, and double that if you pay with a RuPay card.
Once you hit 1,500 coins (minimum), you can convert them at a set rate: 100 coins = ₹1 worth of digital gold.
From payments to investments
Unlike regular cashback or points, this program automatically turns your spending into real digital gold.
It's especially cool if you're into investing or just want something more lasting from your payments.
AI travel app for seamless trip planning
Alongside Gold Coins, Paytm also launched an AI-powered travel app that helps plan trips and manage bookings across flights, trains, busses, and metros—all in one place.