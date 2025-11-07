Paytm's new gold coins program turns spending into digital gold Business Nov 07, 2025

Paytm just rolled out its Gold Coins program, where you earn loyalty points—aka gold coins—on every transaction.

These coins can be swapped for 99.99% pure digital gold, safely stored with MMTC-PAMP.

It's a new way to build wealth just by using Paytm for your daily expenses.