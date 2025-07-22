Paytm's parent records ₹123 crore profit, shows strong recovery

Paytm's parent, One97 Communications, just posted a ₹123 crore net profit for Q1 FY26—a big comeback from last year's ₹840 crore loss. Revenue also shot up 28% to ₹1,918 crore, showing the company is on a solid upswing.

Financial services revenue doubled to ₹561 crore A record 1.3 crore merchants now use Paytm's services, and financial services revenue doubled to ₹561 crore.

Net payment revenue jumped 38%, thanks to better margins on processing payments.

Profitability got a boost from cutting marketing costs Profitability got a boost from cutting marketing costs by more than half and using AI automation to lower employee expenses. The company credits these changes for the strong results.

The company is doubling down on merchant payments and lending, while wallet and BNPL projects are taking a back seat for now.