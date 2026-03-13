PayU, CoRover.ai launch voice-based UPI payments in 100+ Indian languages
PayU is joining forces with CoRover.ai to make paying online as easy as having a conversation, in more than 100 Indian languages and dialects.
By combining PayU's secure payment tech with CoRover.ai's BharatGPT-powered AI, the goal is to help millions of people use voice commands for digital payments, across more than 100 Indian languages and dialects.
Expanding voice payments
An early rollout enables voice-based UPI payments on Afterlife, CoRover.ai's digital succession platform.
Next up: expanding these voice-based, AI-powered transactions to more platforms: think e-commerce sites, travel bookings, OTT apps, and banking services.
Making payments easier and safer
This partnership isn't just about cool tech: it's about making payments easier and more secure for India's voice-first users.
As PayU's Manas Mishra puts it, "the next phase of digital payments will happen inside AI-led conversations," aiming for both safety and a smoother experience.
And from CoRover.ai's side, CEO Ankush Sabharwal says AI agents will help people shop or pay bills just by talking, no typing needed.