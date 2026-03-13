PayU, CoRover.ai launch voice-based UPI payments in 100+ Indian languages

An early rollout enables voice-based UPI payments on Afterlife, CoRover.ai's digital succession platform. Next up: expanding these voice-based, AI-powered transactions to more platforms: think e-commerce sites, travel bookings, OTT apps, and banking services.

Making payments easier and safer

This partnership isn't just about cool tech: it's about making payments easier and more secure for India's voice-first users.

As PayU's Manas Mishra puts it, "the next phase of digital payments will happen inside AI-led conversations," aiming for both safety and a smoother experience.

And from CoRover.ai's side, CEO Ankush Sabharwal says AI agents will help people shop or pay bills just by talking, no typing needed.