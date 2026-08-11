PayU India CEO proposes UPI fees tied to merchant size
Business
PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee thinks UPI fees shouldn't depend on how you pay but on the kind of business and its size.
He shared this idea at a recent leadership event, suggesting that UPI/MDR pricing should be linked to merchant size and industry rather than online versus offline.
Anirban Mukherjee calls for simple pricing
Mukherjee explained that physical stores spend more on distribution, while online businesses face higher costs for things like risk checks.
Since these expenses even out, he believes the payment method shouldn't decide the fee.
He also called for a simple pricing system, "too many pricing rules would make it difficult to implement," he said.