PayU India posts best year with $781 million revenue, $18 million profit
Business
PayU India just posted its best year yet, with revenue up 11% to $781 million in FY2026.
For the first time, the company turned a full-year operating profit, flipping last year's $25 million loss into an $18 million gain.
PayU payments 74% revenue, up 10%
Most of PayU's growth came from its payments business, which made up 74% of total revenue and jumped 10% year over year.
Even though overall revenue dipped a bit in the second half (thanks to dropping some unprofitable portfolios), this move helped boost profits and set up stronger results going forward.