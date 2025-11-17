The approval covers online, offline, and cross-border transactions

RBI approves PayU as payment aggregator for online, offline transactions

By Akash Pandey 04:01 pm Nov 17, 202504:01 pm

What's the story

PayU has received integrated authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator. The approval covers online, offline, and cross-border transactions under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act. It allows PayU to handle payment acceptance and settlement across digital and physical channels, as well as aggregate both inward and outward cross-border payments.