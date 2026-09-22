PC Jeweller clears dues to 12 banks, shares jump 6.10%
Business
PC Jeweller's stock shot up nearly 6.10% on Tuesday, September 22, 2026 after the company announced it has paid off almost all its bank debts: dues to 12 of 14 banks have been cleared.
With less than 2% of its loans left, the company is close to being debt-free, which has investors pretty optimistic.
PC Jeweller to clear final debt
PC Jeweller says it plans to clear the last bit of debt this month.
The company's stock price has climbed nearly 75% in just six months, hitting a new high recently.
Profits are also up this year, with a solid return on equity at over 21%, showing that both business and investor confidence are on the rise.