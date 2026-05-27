PC Jeweller posts 61% Q4 profit rise to ₹153cr

PC Jeweller FY2026 revenue up 49%

For all of fiscal 2026, PC Jeweller grew its revenue by 49% and nearly doubled its operating profit after tax to ₹705 crore.

They also cleared more than 90% of their debt after a settlement on September 30, 2024.

Looking ahead, they are planning to open up to 100 new franchise stores in the next 18 months and the board approved the re-appointment of Bairam Garg as managing director, subject to shareholder approval, effective July 1, 2026.