PC Jeweller posts 61% Q4 profit rise to ₹153cr
Business
PC Jeweller just posted some impressive numbers: its fourth-quarter profit shot up 61% year-over-year to ₹153 crore, thanks to a strong boost in domestic sales and a 33% jump in revenue.
The company's not just riding high for the quarter; it's been a standout year overall.
PC Jeweller FY2026 revenue up 49%
For all of fiscal 2026, PC Jeweller grew its revenue by 49% and nearly doubled its operating profit after tax to ₹705 crore.
They also cleared more than 90% of their debt after a settlement on September 30, 2024.
Looking ahead, they are planning to open up to 100 new franchise stores in the next 18 months and the board approved the re-appointment of Bairam Garg as managing director, subject to shareholder approval, effective July 1, 2026.