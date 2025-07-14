Next Article
PC Jeweller's shares experience 4% drop
PC Jeweller's stock slipped 3.5% on Monday, closing at ₹16.76.
Even with this drop, the company's shares are still up 35% over the past month—a pretty wild swing between its 52-week high of ₹19.65 and low of ₹6.61.
The stock is now under extra regulatory watch
The stock is now under extra regulatory watch (ASM ST: Stage 1) because of all the recent volatility, but PC Jeweller has kept up with SEBI rules for the last quarter.
Technically, it's showing some serious momentum—its 14-day RSI is nearly in "overbought" territory and it sits above most key moving averages, though a tiny dip below its short-term average hints at a possible pause ahead.