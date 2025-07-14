PC Jeweller's shares experience 4% drop

The stock is now under extra regulatory watch

The stock is now under extra regulatory watch (ASM ST: Stage 1) because of all the recent volatility, but PC Jeweller has kept up with SEBI rules for the last quarter.

Technically, it's showing some serious momentum—its 14-day RSI is nearly in "overbought" territory and it sits above most key moving averages, though a tiny dip below its short-term average hints at a possible pause ahead.