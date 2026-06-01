PE and VC hit $2.2B May 2026 on mega deals
Private equity and venture capital investments jump to $2.2 billion in May 2026, up from $1.8 billion last year, even though the number of deals actually dropped a bit.
The boost came mostly from mega deals, showing that while fewer companies got funding, those who did raised serious cash.
Early-stage investments up growth-stage down
Mega deals (over $100 million) made up $1.5 billion of the total, way higher than last year's $600 million for similar big-ticket transactions.
Early-stage investments increased, but growth-stage deals fell sharply.
Year-to-date, there have been 540 deals worth $14.9 billion, much less than all of 2025's 1,327 deals totaling $37 billion.
West Asia crisis curbs pre-IPO funding
The West Asia crisis has made investors cautious and slowed down deal flow, especially for tech firms hoping to go public soon.
Pre-IPO funding has nearly vanished as everyone waits to see how things play out globally.