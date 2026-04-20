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Home / News / Business News / Peak XV's former MD Ashish Agrawal exits Groww board
Peak XV's former MD Ashish Agrawal exits Groww board
The decision is effective from today

Peak XV's former MD Ashish Agrawal exits Groww board

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 20, 2026
07:53 pm
What's the story

Ashish Agrawal, a key player in Groww's early-stage funding at Peak XV Partners, has announced his resignation from the company's board. The decision is effective from today. In his letter to the board, Agrawal said he was stepping down as Nominee Director and from all board committees. He thanked fellow board members, founders and the management team for their support during his seven-year tenure with Groww.

Investment impact

Agrawal's journey with Groww

Agrawal has been associated with Groww since its inception, leading the Series A funding round during his tenure at Peak XV Partners as its MD. The firm eventually became one of the largest shareholders in the company, owning a 17% stake worth some ₹13,700 crore at listing. Despite the IPO, Peak XV sold only ₹1,583 crore worth of shares to comply with regulatory norms.

New venture

New venture capital firm in the works

Agrawal has announced his plans to start a new venture capital firm, marking his transition from investor to entrepreneur after supporting one of India's most successful fintech start-ups. He expressed his happiness at witnessing Groww's transformation from a fledgling start-up to a publicly traded company. "I am glad to have played a small part in the journey," he wrote, adding that he is confident the company is in "able hands."

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