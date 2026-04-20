The decision is effective from today

Peak XV's former MD Ashish Agrawal exits Groww board

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:53 pm Apr 20, 202607:53 pm

What's the story

Ashish Agrawal, a key player in Groww's early-stage funding at Peak XV Partners, has announced his resignation from the company's board. The decision is effective from today. In his letter to the board, Agrawal said he was stepping down as Nominee Director and from all board committees. He thanked fellow board members, founders and the management team for their support during his seven-year tenure with Groww.