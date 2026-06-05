Peanut butter found triggers Bazzini LLC recall of SkinnyDipped bites Business Jun 05, 2026

Heads up, Bazzini LLC is recalling its SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites after someone found peanut butter in a pack that wasn't supposed to have any.

If you're allergic to peanuts, this could be serious, as the company says eating these could cause "a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."