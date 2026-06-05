Peanut butter found triggers Bazzini LLC recall of SkinnyDipped bites
Business
Heads up, Bazzini LLC is recalling its SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites after someone found peanut butter in a pack that wasn't supposed to have any.
If you're allergic to peanuts, this could be serious, as the company says eating these could cause "a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."
SkinnyDipped offers refunds, no illnesses
No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported yet. The affected snacks were sold nationwide and even handed out as free samples.
If you've got any with best-by dates between December 20, 22, 23, 26, 27, and 29, 2026 (lot codes B15356, B25361, B35360), return them for a full refund.
Questions? Reach out to SkinnyDipped for help.