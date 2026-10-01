Pearson agrees to acquire Workera to address AI upskilling gap

Pearson, the big education company, has agreed to acquire Workera, a platform that helps figure out what AI skills employees have and where they need to improve.

This comes after a recent report showed that while nearly 70% of workers use AI on the job, almost 60% say they don't have enough time to actually upskill.

Pearson's hoping this move will help close that gap by combining its learning know-how with Workera's smart assessment tools.