Pearson agrees to acquire Workera to address AI upskilling gap
Pearson, the big education company, has agreed to acquire Workera, a platform that helps figure out what AI skills employees have and where they need to improve.
This comes after a recent report showed that while nearly 70% of workers use AI on the job, almost 60% say they don't have enough time to actually upskill.
Pearson's hoping this move will help close that gap by combining its learning know-how with Workera's smart assessment tools.
Kian Katanforoosh to join Pearson leadership
Workera co-founder and CEO Kian Katanforoosh will join Pearson's leadership team and focus on raising the bar for workforce readiness.
The plan is for Workera to become part of Pearson's Enterprise Learning & Skills business unit in H2 2026.
For businesses (and anyone thinking about future jobs), this means more personalized training and support as workplaces get even more AI-driven.