Pearson has agreed to acquire Workera AI skills platform
Pearson has agreed to acquire Workera, a platform that helps companies figure out and boost their employees' AI skills.
This move comes after a recent report showed that while most people at work use AI regularly, many don't actually have time to level up those skills.
Workera joining Pearson to personalize training
Workera will join Pearson's Enterprise Learning & Skills business unit later this year, bringing its real-time skill tracking technology along.
The goal? To combine Pearson's learning know-how with Workera's insights so businesses can offer smarter, more personalized training as they adapt to the world of AI.
As Vishaal Gupta, president of enterprise learning and skills at Pearson, put it, this partnership is all about helping organizations get their teams ready for an AI-powered future.