Pearson to buy Workera to address AI skills gaps
Pearson, the global education giant, is buying Workera, the AI-powered skills platform trusted by names like Accenture and the US Space Force.
The move is all about helping businesses tackle the rising need for AI know-how, especially since most workers say they use AI but don't have time to actually learn it.
Workera's tech spots skill gaps fast, making it easier for companies to keep up with how quickly things are changing.
Workera to join Pearson Enterprise Learning
Workera will join Pearson's Enterprise Learning & Skills business unit once the deal wraps up later this year.
By combining Workera's AI-native skills assessment tools with Pearson's expertise in learning and assessment, they're hoping to help companies close those skill gaps even faster.
Plus, Workera co-founder and CEO Kian Katanforoosh is joining Pearson's leadership crew, bringing fresh energy as both teams work toward making workforce training more future-ready in our AI-driven world.