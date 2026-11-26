Pentagon considered an extraordinary move to bring Jensen Huang back
What's the story
The Pentagon once mulled a bizarre plan to get NVIDIA to rehire its beleaguered CEO, Jensen Huang. The Washington Post reported that the Defense Production Act (DPA) was considered for this purpose. However, the law doesn't explicitly give the Pentagon authority over hiring decisions. The DPA is a Korean War-era law used for military procurement and was invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic to compel companies like GM into making medical supplies.
Strategy details
DPA used as potential tool for influencing leadership decisions
When Huang stepped down amid a scandal, the ensuing turmoil began to affect the economy.
This prompted President Donald Trump and his administration to consider all possible ways to pressure NVIDIA into reinstating Huang.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and one of his deputies, Steve Feinberg, reportedly considered using the DPA as a tool for influencing company leadership decisions at NVIDIA.
Economic implications
What is the Defense Production Act?
The DPA allows the President to incentivize the development and expansion of domestic sources for critical components and industrial resources.
If an economic emergency was declared as a national security issue, it could potentially be used against NVIDIA's profits.
"Essentially they could use the DPA to force NVIDIA to shift more of its production to military projects," one of the Post's sources said.
Presentation doubts
Did the DPA strategy ever reach NVIDIA?
The Post's report doesn't confirm if the DPA strategy was ever presented to NVIDIA.
When asked for comment, the White House referred The Post to the Pentagon.
Interestingly, during this period, NVIDIA's board had asked if Huang posed a "national security problem."
Trump said he told them "No. It's not, uh, it's not a problem" after days of research into Huang's alleged ties with a woman believed by some to be a Chinese intelligence asset.