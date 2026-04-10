Pepperfry opens 1st factory outlet in Pune for offline shoppers Business Apr 10, 2026

Pepperfry just launched its very first factory outlet in India, and it is right in Pune.

The new space is all about giving shoppers a more hands-on, lounge-style experience: think comfy sofas you can actually try out before you buy.

This move is part of Pepperfry's push to connect with more people offline, not just online.