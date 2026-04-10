Pepperfry opens 1st factory outlet in Pune for offline shoppers
Business
Pepperfry just launched its very first factory outlet in India, and it is right in Pune.
The new space is all about giving shoppers a more hands-on, lounge-style experience: think comfy sofas you can actually try out before you buy.
This move is part of Pepperfry's push to connect with more people offline, not just online.
Pepperfry offers customizable sofas in Pune
The store features a big range of sofas in all shapes and styles, with lots of options. You can even customize your sofa to fit your vibe and space.
Pepperfry's CEO Ashish Shah says Pune is a key spot for them as they blend their online and offline shopping for a smoother experience.