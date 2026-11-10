PepsiCo cuts about 1,000 North American employees amid falling sales
Business
PepsiCo is letting go of about 1,000 employees across North America as part of a plan to deal with falling sales.
Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo North America, says the move is meant to make the company work better together and respond faster to challenges.
PepsiCo North American drink sales down
PepsiCo's North American business has hit a rough patch: sales dropped, especially for drinks, and cutting prices or ramping up ads hasn't really helped.
Even with these job cuts, PepsiCo says it's focused on building a stronger team for the future.
The company still employs roughly 125,000 people in the US alone.