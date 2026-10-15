PepsiCo warns Sting may vanish from India in 2 months
PepsiCo says its popular energy drink, Sting, might disappear from Indian shelves in the next two months.
This comes after the regulator ordered makers of high-caffeine drinks to drop the term "energy drink," which the Delhi High Court recently refused to let PepsiCo resume making drinks carrying the prized label.
While PepsiCo and others are stuck selling only what's left in stock, Red Bull was still free to sell its own products for now.
FSSAI June rule targets high-caffeine drinks
The FSSAI introduced this rule in June 2026 to address health worries about high-caffeine drinks.
It's hit brands like PepsiCo, Monster, and Reliance Consumer hard, especially since Sting became a favorite among young people and rural shoppers since its 2017 launch.
The legal fight isn't over yet though; the Delhi High Court will take another look at the case on October 30.
For now, if you're a Sting fan, you might want to grab a can while you still can!