PepsiCo warns Sting may vanish from India in 2 months

PepsiCo says its popular energy drink, Sting, might disappear from Indian shelves in the next two months.

This comes after the regulator ordered makers of high-caffeine drinks to drop the term "energy drink," which the Delhi High Court recently refused to let PepsiCo resume making drinks carrying the prized label.

While PepsiCo and others are stuck selling only what's left in stock, Red Bull was still free to sell its own products for now.