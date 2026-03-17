Perfios appoints former SBI banker Nitin Chugh as group CEO

Perfios, a Bengaluru-based fintech company, has named Nitin Chugh as its new group CEO and managing director. The announcement was made during a town hall on Tuesday. Chugh steps in for Sabyasachi Goswami, who will now focus on Perfios's core business operations.

Chugh's appointment comes as Perfios is rapidly expanding Chugh's move comes at a time when Perfios is growing fast: it hit unicorn status in 2024 and works with major Indian banks for onboarding, fraud checks, and credit assessments.

With his digital banking background, Chugh could help Perfios scale up even more in the fintech space.

Chugh's extensive banking experience will be an asset to Perfios Chugh has extensive experience in banking: he led Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as CEO, headed digital banking at HDFC Bank, and was most recently deputy managing director at SBI.

His experience with digital transformation makes him a strong fit for leading a tech-driven company like Perfios.