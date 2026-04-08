Permira's India debut is $100 million SILA investment taking 40% stake
Business
Permira, a global investment firm, just made its India debut by investing $100 million in SILA, a company that manages real estate and business services across more than 125 cities.
With this deal, Permira now owns 40% of SILA and plans to help ramp up its tech game and expand services nationwide.
Norwest Venture Partners sells 36% stake
Norwest Venture Partners, an early backer of SILA, is selling most of its shares (36%) but will still keep a smaller stake.
Even with this partial exit, Norwest is showing it still believes in SILA's future as the company gears up for more tech upgrades and growth.