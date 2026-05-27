Pernod Ricard faces alleged $314 million tax shortfall in India

Investigators allege 67.5% undervaluation, Pernod denies

Investigators say Pernod used codenames like "RFM" (Rich Fruity Malt) and "HMW" (Heavy Malt Whisky) since 2011 to make shipments harder to track, possibly undervaluing them by nearly 67.5%.

Pernod, for its part, insists it follows Indian laws and is fighting back legally, calling out what it sees as unfair comparisons with competitors.

If found guilty, the company could face penalties that could potentially push the total exposure beyond $600 million, a sign that India is getting serious about cracking down on big companies skirting import rules.