Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas praises US startup risk taking
Perplexity's CEO, Aravind Srinivas, says the US stands out as the top spot for startups thanks to its culture of risk-taking and openness to bold ideas.
On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he pointed out that unlike other countries where strict norms can hold back creativity, America encourages people to challenge assumptions and try new things.
Despite ongoing debates about immigration, Srinivas feels the US still inspires ambitious entrepreneurs.
Aravind Srinivas launched Perplexity in 2022
Originally from India, Srinivas came to the University of California, Berkeley, for his studies before launching Perplexity in 2022.
He credits American universities for fostering critical thinking through open discussions.
Inspired by founders who take on tech giants, he sees the American dream as valuing big ideas and giving innovators a fair shot at success.