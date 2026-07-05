Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas praises US startup risk taking Business Jul 05, 2026

Perplexity's CEO, Aravind Srinivas, says the US stands out as the top spot for startups thanks to its culture of risk-taking and openness to bold ideas.

On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he pointed out that unlike other countries where strict norms can hold back creativity, America encourages people to challenge assumptions and try new things.

Despite ongoing debates about immigration, Srinivas feels the US still inspires ambitious entrepreneurs.