Perplexity revenue jumps 50% in a month, ARR tops $450 million
Business
Perplexity, an AI startup, saw its revenue shoot up by 50% in just one month, thanks to new features and a fresh pricing model.
Their annual recurring revenue crossed $450 million by March 2026, with much of the boost coming after launching Perplexity Computer and switching to usage-based pricing.
Perplexity unveils Comet and Model Council
Perplexity has been busy rolling out new tools like Comet (an AI-powered browser) and the Model Council for comparing different AIs.
CEO Aravind Srinivas even called their latest launch "the next big thing."
These moves have helped them reach over 100 million monthly users and their valuation is $20 billion, showing that investors are paying close attention, even with big-name competitors in the mix.