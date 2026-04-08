Perplexity revenue jumps 50% in a month, ARR tops $450 million

Perplexity unveils Comet and Model Council

Perplexity has been busy rolling out new tools like Comet (an AI-powered browser) and the Model Council for comparing different AIs.

CEO Aravind Srinivas even called their latest launch "the next big thing."

These moves have helped them reach over 100 million monthly users and their valuation is $20 billion, showing that investors are paying close attention, even with big-name competitors in the mix.