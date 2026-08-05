Persistent Systems CEO Kalra: AI could cut IT effort 25-30%
Business
AI is about to shake things up in the IT world, according to Sandeep Kalra, CEO of Persistent Systems.
He predicts AI could cut the effort needed for IT services by 25% to 30%, which means clients save money, but IT companies might see their revenues drop.
Kalra points out that this big shift depends on whether customers are open to using these new tools: "If the customers allow us to use the tools, we can really do it."
AI impact expected to grow
Kalra thinks this is just the beginning: AI's impact will keep growing as tech gets better and more people learn how to use it.
Larger clients are already jumping on board, and as these tools mature, they'll change how IT companies work even more.
In short: expect faster, more efficient business with less manual effort needed.