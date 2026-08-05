Persistent Systems CEO Kalra: AI could cut IT effort 25-30%

AI is about to shake things up in the IT world, according to Sandeep Kalra, CEO of Persistent Systems.

He predicts AI could cut the effort needed for IT services by 25% to 30%, which means clients save money, but IT companies might see their revenues drop.

Kalra points out that this big shift depends on whether customers are open to using these new tools: "If the customers allow us to use the tools, we can really do it."