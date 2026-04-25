Persistent Systems focuses on AI amid industry 10% deal decline

Sandeep Kalra combines talent and buyouts

Kalra's game plan mixes building up its own talent with acquiring new capabilities through smart buyouts.

With AI shaking up how tech services are priced (think 2% to 5% drops), Persistent wants to use AI to offer more valuable services and keep margins steady at around 16% to 17%.

The bigger goal? Laying a strong foundation so they can keep growing and stay competitive over the next decade, no matter how fast the market changes.