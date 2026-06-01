Persistent Systems picks up over 90 employees from Estonia's Concise
Business
Persistent Systems is making moves in Eastern Europe, picking up more than 90 skilled employees from Estonia-based Concise.
The news sent the company's shares up nearly 6% on Monday, June 1.
This step is all about boosting its European network and helping businesses modernize with AI and global tech solutions.
Persistent Systems establishing Tallinn Tartu hubs
The company is setting up new delivery centers in Tallinn and Tartu, tapping into Estonia's strong digital scene and talent pool.
These hubs will work on AI-led product engineering, distributed systems, and cloud-native tech, mainly for mobility, logistics, and smart infrastructure sectors.