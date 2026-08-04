Persistent Systems posts ₹483.04cr June quarter profit, revenue up 29%
Persistent Systems just posted a net profit of ₹483.04 crore for the June quarter, up 13.7% from last year, even though it's down 8.7% from the previous quarter because of foreign exchange losses.
Revenue jumped 29% to ₹4,303.22 crore, with especially strong growth in its Hi-Tech division.
Persistent Systems bookings top $1B
A big $650 million deal with a North American client helped push contract bookings over $1 billion for the first time.
To keep up, Persistent added 1,100-plus people this quarter (though that did nudge utilization rates down a bit).
Looking ahead, it's aiming for 16% to 20% revenue growth this fiscal year (for the rest of FY2026-27) and has announced its intent to acquire Nagarro's shares, subject to approvals, to boost its SAP skills and expand in Europe, the Middle East, and Japan.