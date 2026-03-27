Pet care startup Vetic's revenue jumped 2.5x in last fiscal
Business
Vetic, a pet care startup, just pulled off a huge 2.5-fold jump in revenue for fiscal 2025: ₹62.9 crore compared to last year's ₹25.5 crore.
But while business is booming, their losses also grew by 63%, hitting ₹65.6 crore.
The numbers behind the growth
Most of Vetic's money came from selling pet food, accessories (₹29.3 crore), and services like grooming and vet consultations (₹33.6 crore).
But growing fast isn't cheap—employee costs alone shot up to ₹30.8 crore, and marketing spend more than doubled to ₹13.2 crore.
What is Vetic?
Founded in 2022 by Gaurav Ajmera, Vetic now has 40+ centers across big cities and raised $26 million in a Series C round led by Bessemer Venture Partners in 2025 to fuel more growth.