Peter Kyle to meet Piyush Goyal June 2 over FTA
Peter Kyle, the U.K.'s business and trade secretary, is landing in New Delhi on June 2 to meet with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Their main goal? To sort out any remaining issues and fast-track the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was concluded earlier this year and promises stronger economic ties between the two countries.
UK ramps up FTA implementation
The UK government is pushing to get the FTA up and running quickly, "The UK is ramping up work this week to bring the UK-India Free Trade Agreement into force as soon as possible,".
Once live, the deal should boost trade, open up new markets for both sides, and make it easier for businesses to invest across borders.
This meeting will help finalize how everything works in practice, setting the stage for a fresh chapter in India-UK relations.