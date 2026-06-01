Peter Kyle to meet Piyush Goyal June 2 over FTA

UK ramps up FTA implementation

The UK government is pushing to get the FTA up and running quickly, "The UK is ramping up work this week to bring the UK-India Free Trade Agreement into force as soon as possible,".

Once live, the deal should boost trade, open up new markets for both sides, and make it easier for businesses to invest across borders.

This meeting will help finalize how everything works in practice, setting the stage for a fresh chapter in India-UK relations.