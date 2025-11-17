Peter Thiel's fund ditches all NVIDIA shares over AI bubble worries
Peter Thiel's investment firm just sold every share it owned in NVIDIA—over half a million in total—wiping out nearly 40% of its portfolio.
This big move comes amid concerns about how high AI-related stocks have climbed lately.
What else changed in Thiel's portfolio?
Alongside dropping NVIDIA, the fund also left Vista Corp. Now, Tesla makes up almost 39% of what's left.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA hit a $5 trillion valuation and saw sales jump 56%, mostly thanks to booming data center demand.
Why does this matter?
Thiel's exit highlights real concerns that AI stocks might be getting too expensive.
There are concerns over complicated deals—like OpenAI spending billions on NVIDIA chips—as signs things may be overheated.
Other big names, including Michael Burry and SoftBank, are also pulling back from NVIDIA, showing caution is spreading among major investors.