Peter Thiel's fund ditches all NVIDIA shares over AI bubble worries

Alongside dropping NVIDIA , the fund also left Vista Corp. Now, Tesla makes up almost 39% of what's left. Meanwhile, NVIDIA hit a $5 trillion valuation and saw sales jump 56%, mostly thanks to booming data center demand.

Why does this matter?

Thiel's exit highlights real concerns that AI stocks might be getting too expensive.

There are concerns over complicated deals—like OpenAI spending billions on NVIDIA chips—as signs things may be overheated.

Other big names, including Michael Burry and SoftBank, are also pulling back from NVIDIA, showing caution is spreading among major investors.