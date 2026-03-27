Petrol, diesel rates to be reviewed every 15 days 

The Indian government has announced a major change in its fuel pricing strategy. Petrol and diesel prices will now be reviewed every fortnight, Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), announced during an inter-ministerial briefing on Friday. The decision comes in response to the recent surge in global crude oil prices due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Strategic measures Vivek Chaturvedi calls response calibrated Chaturvedi said the government's response to the rising international crude prices has been "very calibrated." He noted that disruptions in global shipping routes and supply chains have made the situation dynamic. "The situation is dynamic, it is not business as usual that you'll have predictability. We are living in difficult times," he said. He added that the government will assess the evolving situation every fortnight, including import trends and domestic consumption, before taking any further decisions on fuel pricing.

Revenue implications Centre cuts excise on petrol, diesel As part of domestic measures, the government has reduced the special additional excise duty on petrol to ₹3 per liter and cut it to nil for diesel. Previously, the duty was ₹13 per liter on petrol and ₹10 per liter on diesel, representing a ₹10 per liter cut. The cuts take effect immediately, according to the Ministry of Finance's statement.

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