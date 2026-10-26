Petroleum Ministry implements Aadhaar verification for Indane HP Gas Bharatgas
Big update if you use Indane, HP Gas, or Bharatgas: Aadhaar-based verification to keep getting your LPG subsidy was officially implemented on 1 October 2026.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is rolling out these upcoming changes alongside the usual price checks by oil companies, so your monthly gas budget might look a little different soon.
Complete LPG Aadhaar e-KYC
To keep your subsidized refills coming, finish the Aadhaar e-KYC process, either on your gas provider's app or at your local distributor.
If you skip it, you will only be able to buy smaller cylinders (5-kg or 10-kg) at full market rates, which could bump up your costs quite a bit.
On the bright side, domestic LPG prices have not changed since June, but these upcoming changes will be strictly enforced from November.