Pfizer's Q2 results boost shares, raise profit outlook
Pfizer's shares got a boost—up over 2%—after the company reported a solid second quarter: $14.65 billion in revenue (up 10% from last year) and earnings that beat expectations.
Off the back of these results, Pfizer raised its profit outlook for 2025 to $2.90-$3.10 per share.
COVID-19 products drive growth
Most of the growth came from COVID-19 products like the Comirnaty vaccine (sales nearly doubled) and Paxlovid (up 70%), even as cases fell.
Other drugs chipped in too, though sales of Ibrance dropped due to new Medicare rules and more generic competition.
Pfizer aims to save $7.7 billion by 2027
Pfizer is betting on saving $7.7 billion by 2027 to keep profits up, even with one-time charges and pricing pressures ahead.
Their CFO says strong execution is helping drive both growth and value for shareholders—something investors are clearly liking right now.