PFRDA launches NPS Central to simplify National Pension System management
PFRDA just rolled out NPS Central, a new, all-in-one platform that makes handling your National Pension System (NPS) account a lot easier.
Now you can enroll, invest, and manage everything from one place, and existing subscribers can log in using their registered mobile number and date of birth, authenticated through a one-time password (OTP) (no more hunting for your PRAN).
NPS Central single dashboard, AI onboarding
You get a single dashboard to check all your NPS accounts and investments across different agencies.
Signing up is smoother thanks to AI-assisted onboarding and identity verification with CKYC and DigiLocker.
Plus, there's a new health insurance feature called NPS Swasthya.
Coming soon: options to tweak investments, set up SIPs, get loans, use Tier II accounts, or even onboard as a company, all designed to make pensions way more accessible for everyone.