PFRDA launches NPS Central to simplify National Pension System management

You get a single dashboard to check all your NPS accounts and investments across different agencies.

Signing up is smoother thanks to AI-assisted onboarding and identity verification with CKYC and DigiLocker.

Plus, there's a new health insurance feature called NPS Swasthya.

Coming soon: options to tweak investments, set up SIPs, get loans, use Tier II accounts, or even onboard as a company, all designed to make pensions way more accessible for everyone.