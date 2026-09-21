PFRDA launches NPS Swasthya combining retirement savings and health insurance

To sign up, you'll need to open an investment account and pick up a super top-up health insurance policy.

Your first payment covers the insurance premium, ₹200 toward annual maintenance charges for the HBA, plus applicable taxes, and at least ₹1,000 toward your retirement fund.

You can use up to 25% of what you've contributed for medical expenses, plus the family floater plan covers you, your spouse, and up to two dependent children with options from ₹1 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

The idea is simple: save for tomorrow without stressing about today's medical bills.