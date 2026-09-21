PFRDA launches NPS Swasthya combining retirement savings and health insurance
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) just rolled out NPS Swasthya, a scheme that lets you build your retirement savings while also getting health insurance, all under the National Pension System (NPS).
Launched on September 18, 2026, it's designed for any individual eligible to join NPS who wants a smarter way to secure both their future finances and healthcare.
NPS Swasthya family floater offers 1L-30L
To sign up, you'll need to open an investment account and pick up a super top-up health insurance policy.
Your first payment covers the insurance premium, ₹200 toward annual maintenance charges for the HBA, plus applicable taxes, and at least ₹1,000 toward your retirement fund.
You can use up to 25% of what you've contributed for medical expenses, plus the family floater plan covers you, your spouse, and up to two dependent children with options from ₹1 lakh to ₹30 lakh.
The idea is simple: save for tomorrow without stressing about today's medical bills.