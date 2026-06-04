PFRDA launches regulatory sandbox to safely test pension sector innovations
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) just rolled out a "regulatory sandbox," basically, a safe space where companies can test new ideas for the pension sector without risking subscriber safety.
The goal is to help fresh products and tech get off the ground while keeping things fair and secure.
PFRDA-registered intermediaries and non-registered fintechs eligible
PFRDA-registered intermediaries and eligible non-registered entities, including fintech firms, can apply;
non-registered entities applying independently must have a minimum audited net worth of ₹10 lakh, but only if their projects do not use subscriber funds or sensitive data.
Trials last up to nine months (sometimes longer), and every applicant must show their idea is unique, manage risks well, and protect users' information.
Subscribers have to give clear consent (can drop out any time, no penalties).
KYC AML and data protection retained
During trials, some rules are relaxed so innovation can happen faster, but strict standards for KYC, anti-money laundering, and data protection still apply.
If an idea passes the test and goes mainstream, it will need to follow all regulations from then on.