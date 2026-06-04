PFRDA launches regulatory sandbox to safely test pension sector innovations

PFRDA-registered intermediaries and non-registered fintechs eligible

PFRDA-registered intermediaries and eligible non-registered entities, including fintech firms, can apply;

non-registered entities applying independently must have a minimum audited net worth of ₹10 lakh, but only if their projects do not use subscriber funds or sensitive data.

Trials last up to nine months (sometimes longer), and every applicant must show their idea is unique, manage risks well, and protect users' information.

Subscribers have to give clear consent (can drop out any time, no penalties).