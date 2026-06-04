PFRDA launches StAR NPS platform for resident Indians aged 18-85
PFRDA just rolled out the StAR NPS platform on June 4, 2026, making it way easier for resident Indian individuals aged 18 to 85 to sign up for the National Pension System online.
Built by BSE Technologies, this platform lets Points of Presence (PoPs) handle everything digitally, from entering your info to verifying your identity through CKYC or DigiLocker.
No paperwork hassles.
PRAN issued after 1st NPS contribution
With StAR NPS, you can make your first pension contribution right away and get your PRAN after the first contribution is confirmed.
The onboarding fee is ₹200 plus taxes (paid by PoPs), and you get to pick your pension fund manager, investment style, and asset mix.
It's open to resident Indians aged 18 to 85 years.
PoPs must enter into an End User Agreement with BTPL and continue to meet PFRDA compliance requirements; withdrawals still stick to PFRDA's usual rules.