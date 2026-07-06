PFRDA lets NPS subscribers withdraw up to 80% lump sum Business Jul 06, 2026

Good news for NPS subscribers: PFRDA has relaxed withdrawal rules.

Now, you can take out up to 80% of your retirement savings as a lump sum (it used to be just 60%), and only 20% needs to go into an annuity.

If your total is up to ₹8 lakh, you can withdraw the whole amount. For those with ₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh, you can grab ₹6 lakh in one go and decide how to use the rest.