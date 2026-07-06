PFRDA lets NPS subscribers withdraw up to 80% lump sum
Good news for NPS subscribers: PFRDA has relaxed withdrawal rules.
Now, you can take out up to 80% of your retirement savings as a lump sum (it used to be just 60%), and only 20% needs to go into an annuity.
If your total is up to ₹8 lakh, you can withdraw the whole amount. For those with ₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh, you can grab ₹6 lakh in one go and decide how to use the rest.
PFRDA launches retirement income scheme
PFRDA also launched the Retirement Income Scheme (RIS), making it easier to manage your money after retirement.
You get options for systematic withdrawals, either fixed cash-outs at intervals you choose or redeeming based on investment value, so your funds stay flexible and keep growing with the market.
Overall, these changes mean more freedom and smarter planning for your future self.