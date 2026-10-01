PFRDA seeks NPS funds for long-gestation infrastructure within 2 years

PFRDA also wants more people in the NPS, not just government or corporate employees.

They're planning to introduce a UPI-based sign-up called NPS Tatkal, aiming to bring in informal workers and small business owners, basically making it easier for informal workers, self-employed people, merchants, and owners of small businesses to start saving for retirement.

Plus, there are two new options: NPS Sanchay (a default investment plan for non-government folks) and NPS Swasthya (combining pension savings with health insurance).

Ramann also shared a big goal: linking every Jan Dhan account with an NPS account by 2047.