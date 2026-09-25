Philippine Airlines resumes Manila-Delhi, launches 1st-ever Manila-Mumbai December pending approvals
Business
Philippine Airlines (PAL) is bringing back flights from Manila to Delhi and launching its first-ever route to Mumbai this December, subject to government approvals.
Expect three flights a week to Delhi and four to Mumbai, making travel between India and the Philippines a lot easier.
PAL A321neo planes with Indian meals
These new routes will use Airbus A321neo planes with 168 seats (including 12 in business class), plus Indian-inspired meals with vegetarian and Jain choices.
PAL says the move should help boost trade, tourism, and cargo between both countries, especially since over 60,000 Indians visited the Philippines in just the first half of this year, thanks in part to visa-free entry for Indian travelers.