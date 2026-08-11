Philips has invested ₹1,750cr in India to strengthen AI healthcare
Philips India is going big on healthcare tech and artificial intelligence (AI), making the country a major part of its global plans.
Over the past few years, they've invested ₹1,750 crore in manufacturing and innovation here.
With 8,500 employees (about 12.5% of Philips's global team), India is clearly a key hub for the company.
Half Philips machines use India-developed software
According to Bharath Sesha, Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent, "One in two machines sold by Philips worldwide has software developed in India."
That means a lot of the smart tech powering their devices comes straight from their Bangalore teams.
As competition heats up (especially from Chinese brands), Philips is betting on quality and AI-driven solutions to stand out, focusing on value for patients and doctors instead of just low prices.