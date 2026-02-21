PhonePe now lets you pay others using voice commands

PhonePe , a leading digital payments platform, has launched an innovative AI-powered natural language search feature. The new tool is built on Microsoft Foundry and allows users to navigate the app, make payments, and track transactions using simple voice or text commands. The company announced this development in a statement today.

User experience Intent-based routing replaces traditional navigation The new facility replaces traditional menu-based navigation with intent-based routing. This means users can now complete in-app tasks conversationally. For example, a command like "Pay Hemanth 20 rupees" would automatically open the payment interface with the recipient pre-selected or show relevant contacts. Similarly, requests such as "Recharge FASTag" or "Gold price" would take users to the right service/information page within the app.

Advanced functionality AI tool ensures data privacy The new facility goes beyond basic navigation by interpreting user intent, whether it's making a payment, completing a purchase, or seeking support. It employs a hybrid model of on-device and cloud inferencing while ensuring no personal/transactional data leaves the PhonePe environment. Rahul Chari, PhonePe's CTO and co-founder, said this launch marks a shift from purely transactional payment apps to more intelligent user-centric platforms.

Advertisement