PhonePe now lets you pay others using voice commands
What's the story
PhonePe, a leading digital payments platform, has launched an innovative AI-powered natural language search feature. The new tool is built on Microsoft Foundry and allows users to navigate the app, make payments, and track transactions using simple voice or text commands. The company announced this development in a statement today.
User experience
Intent-based routing replaces traditional navigation
The new facility replaces traditional menu-based navigation with intent-based routing. This means users can now complete in-app tasks conversationally. For example, a command like "Pay Hemanth 20 rupees" would automatically open the payment interface with the recipient pre-selected or show relevant contacts. Similarly, requests such as "Recharge FASTag" or "Gold price" would take users to the right service/information page within the app.
Advanced functionality
AI tool ensures data privacy
The new facility goes beyond basic navigation by interpreting user intent, whether it's making a payment, completing a purchase, or seeking support. It employs a hybrid model of on-device and cloud inferencing while ensuring no personal/transactional data leaves the PhonePe environment. Rahul Chari, PhonePe's CTO and co-founder, said this launch marks a shift from purely transactional payment apps to more intelligent user-centric platforms.
Rollout plan
What about availability?
The new AI-powered experience from PhonePe will be rolled out in phases across India. It can be accessed via the app's Global Search Bar, Help Center, and the History tab. As of September 30, 2025, PhonePe had over 650 million registered users and a merchant acceptance network spanning over 47 million outlets.