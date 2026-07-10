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Home / News / Business News / You can now file your ITR on PhonePe and JioFinance
You can now file your ITR on PhonePe and JioFinance
Self-filing plans start at just ₹24

You can now file your ITR on PhonePe and JioFinance

By Akash Pandey
Jul 10, 2026
03:36 pm
What's the story

Fintech platforms PhonePe and JioFinance have launched in-app tax filing services in collaboration with TaxBuddy. The move comes ahead of the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline and expands the range of financial services offered by both companies. The new service offers do-it-yourself (DIY) and expert-assisted ITR filing options, with self-filing plans starting at just ₹24.

Service details

Services cater to various user segments

The tax filing solutions offered by PhonePe and JioFinance cater to salaried individuals as well as those with more complex filing requirements. This includes business income, capital gains, cryptocurrency transactions, foreign income, and non-resident (NRI) filings. The services are powered by TaxBuddy, a registered E-Return Intermediary (ERI), and are integrated into both apps for seamless use without visiting external portals.

Feature highlights

Advanced features available on JioFinance

JioFinance's tax filing module comes with a host of advanced features. These include automated data retrieval from the Income Tax Department portal, tax planning tools, comparison of tax regimes, deduction estimation under provisions such as Sections 80C and 80D, and refund tracking. The company has assured that taxpayers' data will be processed within TaxBuddy's regulated framework solely for the purpose of filing income tax returns.

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User convenience

PhonePe users can also manage GST compliance

PhonePe's new feature allows users to file ITRs and manage monthly GST compliance from within the app. In addition to self-filing, it also provides expert-assisted filing for complex tax situations as well as GST filing services for freelancers and small businesses. This makes the entire process of tax filing much simpler and more convenient for users on the platform.

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Reward scheme

Users can earn rewards while filing taxes on JioFinance

Along with tax filing, JioFinance has also integrated the service with its JioPoints rewards program. Under this scheme, users can earn redeemable rewards worth up to 25% of the filing fee, subject to terms and conditions. This addition further enhances the appeal of their new service and encourages more people to use it for their tax-filing needs.

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